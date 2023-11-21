The federal government is looking for qualified Nigerians to be community managers for its 3MTT program

The requirements for the job include 3-4 years of relevant managerial experience and strong leadership skills

Successful candidates will have a chance to work with the ministry in implementing the 3MTT program objectives

The Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy has announced the commencement of an exercise for recruiting Community Managers under its ongoing 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) program.

This was disclosed in a statement shared on X on Monday, November 20, 2023.

FG needs qualified Nigerians to manage 3 million youths to be train on tech skills Photo credit: Presidency

Source: Getty Images

According to the Ministry, the nationwide recruitment exercise will produce 37 Learning Community Managers across Nigeria to coordinate the activities of Community members.

Bosun Tijani wrote:

"We are hiring 37 Learning Community Managers, one for each of the 36 states and FCT, to join us as we support the journey of participants of our #3MTT Learning Community across Nigeria."

The job role

The ministry stated that the 3MTT Community Manager will be responsible for:

Primary Responsibilities:

Leading, Building, and Maintaining Community:

Cultivate and manage 3MTT’s technical talent community within the state.

Develop and execute initiatives, internally and externally, to engage and support aspiring Nigerian Technologists.

Create scalable programs attracting a diverse group, preparing them for the tech industry and digital economy opportunities.

Owning 3MTT Brand and Community Engagement: Take ownership of the 3MTT brand within the state, fostering existing and attracting new community members and program fellows.

Craft and execute state-specific strategies for outreach, messaging, and community development.

Developing Metrics and Growth Strategies: Design success metrics and growth strategies for sustained progress and expansion of the 3MTT community in the state.

Support the team in establishing and monitoring metrics for measuring learner advancement and program effectiveness.

Managing Stakeholder Relationships

Oversee the acquisition of volunteer facilitators, experts, venues, and other key stakeholders to host events and meetups in Nigeria.

Additional Duties Include:

Community Building Strategy Definition:

Formulate comprehensive strategies for community building and engagement within the state.

Advocacy and Engagement Material Development:

Stimulate advocacy efforts and oversee the creation and delivery of community engagement materials.

Talent On-Ramping Programs and Material Development:

Create programs and materials facilitating talent on-ramping within the state.

Representation and Event Organization:

Represent the initiative at conferences and organize/deliver meetups in the state.

Partner Engagement and Value Creation:

Engage with relevant partners to generate maximum value for the 3MTT community.

Qualifications

The ministry added to qualify for the role, applicants should have a minimum of 3-4 years of relevant managerial experience and strong leadership skills. Other requirements include:

“A deep understanding of the Nigeria developer ecosystem will be a plus (other notable community management experience will be a plus). Understanding of how to leverage technology and build scalable systems, programs, and teams without compromising quality

“Have outstanding written and spoken communication skills as well as good listening skills Be a self-starter who can accomplish tasks with minimal supervision.

“Have a high level of attention to detail and organization. Have strong professional relationship-building skills and proven initiative and persistence.”

No deadline for the role was specified; interested Nigerians can apply using this link.

Source: Legit.ng