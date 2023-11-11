A Nigerian lady was spotted dancing happily because, according to her, MTN cleared the debt she was owing

The lady revealed she owed MTN N5,000, and she danced in a room after checking her account balance

Many Nigerians woke up on Saturday, November 11 and noticed that their MTN Extra Time debt was wiped off

A Nigerian lady is so happy after noticing that the debt she owed MTN was wiped off on Saturday, November 11.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the lady, Chantel, was spotted dancing with so much joy after she checked her account balance and noticed she was no longer owing.

The lady said she owed MTN N5k, which was cleared. Photo credit: TikTok/@urfav_lysa.

Source: TikTok

According to her, she owed MTN N5,000, and she saw that the debt was no longer there.

The lady wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Mood when MTN just cleared my N5k debt. MTN una do well o."

Meanwhile, MTN has attributed what happened to a system glitch, saying the company is working to have it fixed.

MTN confirms a system glitch

The telecom giant said in a tweet:

"MTN Nigeria Communication Plc can confirm a system glitch impacting balance enquiries. As a result, some customers may receive error messages showing that their balances have been cleared. This is not the case and all balances will reflect accurate gires once the problem is resolved."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as MTN clears lady's N5k debt

@QUEENSUZY said:

"Una dey rejoice say dey clear debt! Una no know watin dem dey plan."

@iremide2150 said:

"I dey use 2mtn sim na the two sim I dey own 5k each. I don borrow another one again."

@Treasure chizzy said:

"My imagination turn into reality."

@Juliet said:

"This thing just dey pain me say I no dey owe them."

@Itz candy king said:

"I dey owe mtn 7k. They just cleared everything."

Expectant mother dances

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that an expectant mother danced in a video because she was going to have twins.

In the heartwarming video, the mother brought out the result of the scan and waved it as she danced in uncontrollable joy.

Her followers on TikTok quickly started congratulating her in the comment section, while some prayed to also have twin babies.

Source: Legit.ng