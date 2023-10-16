Lagos resident is set to break free from the shackles of traffic with the launch of the first helicopter taxi service

If all goes to plan, Rida Nigeria will be making the dream into reality with the launch of a helicopter tariff in Lagos

This is a welcome development for the state, as traffic continues to have extremely adverse effects on residents quality of life

Rida Nigeria, the set-your-price ride-hailing service, is reportedly gearing up to unveil an ambitious helicopter taxi service for Lagos commuters to beat traffic.

According to an online database, Numbeo, Lagos is ranked as the worst city in the world when considering traffic commute time impact on quality of life.

Punch reports that if the company succeeds in launching the service, it will redefine urban transportation landscape, offering travellers a new dimension of speed and luxury.

The report added:

"Currently available on both the Google Play Store and iOS App Store, Rida Nigeria empowers riders to set their own prices, giving them a personalised and flexible travel experience."

ThisDay also described the move by Rida as massive with the potential to transform urban travel in Nigeria.

A source in Rida who pleaded anonymity confirmed to Legit.ng that there is an ongoing effort to launch the service but failed to confirm the launch date.

His words:

"A helicopter taxi by Rida is coming, I can assure you, it will be first of its kind"

If Rida successfully launches a helicopter service in Lagos, this will be a massive transformation in urban travel and reinforce the progress achieved thus far by the state government in urban transportation.

