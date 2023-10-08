About 11 startups in Africa have been chosen by Google to participate in its Accelerator Programme, AI First.

The programme will help startups in Africa using AI to solve problems in Africa and the world

3 Nigerian companies are among the 11 startups chosen in the first cohort of the programme

Artificial Intelligence, or AI, is changing the global business landscape, and Africa is not late to the party as usual.

A new generation of startups from Africa are utilizing AI to address some of the continent's challenges, ranging from healthcare to logistics and Agriculture, and Google is helping to amplify the efforts of these companies.

In August 2023, Google launched a raft of programmes under its Google Accelerator schemes, one of which is the AI-First initiative to support startups from Africa leveraging AI to solve local and global challenges.

Selected startups to receive $350,000 Google-backed cloud credits

BusinessInsider reports that the initiative provides startups with mentorship, technical guidance, networking opportunities, and a $350,000 allocation in Google Cloud Credits.

The programme's first cohort Google for Startups Accelerator, AI First, includes 11 companies, all of which use AI to impact the world positively.

Some companies use AI to streamline healthcare delivery and make it more affordable for patients.

Startups like Chatbot Africa also use AI to support small businesses transitioning to online sales. Izifin, a Nigerian startup, uses AI to provide small businesses with access to credit.

Google's support for these companies shows its commitment to innovation and helping Africa reach its potential,

Top startups selected for the programme

Avalon Health- South Africa

Chatbots Africa - Ghana

Dial Afrika Inc - Kenya

Famasi Africa - Nigeria

Fastagger Inc - Kenya

Garri Logistics - Ethiopia

Izifin - Nigeria

Lengo AI - Senegal

Logistify AI - Uganda

Telliscope - Ethiopia

Vzy - Nigeria

