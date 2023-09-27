YouTube has announced a set of new AI-powered tools to enable creators to earn more.

The company said it brought the tools to boost creators' revenue and enhance their creativity

It also announced YouTube Create, a new app fitted with special features for YouTube Shorts

At its Made On YouTube event on September 21, 2023, YouTube unveiled a suite of AI-enabled tools to help new and existing artists create, edit and share content in new ways.

The new tools will help creators unlock new forms of creative expression, take hassles out of the creative process, and let Youtubers reach more viewers.

YouTube launches new app for creators

At the event, YouTube announced the introduction of Dream Screen, a new generative AI feature to open creative expression on Shorts.

The company said Dream Screen would enable creators to add AI-generated videos or image backgrounds to their Shorts by typing an idea into a prompt.

The new tool allows creators to build settings for their Shorts that are limited by the bounds of their imagination.

Since its launch in 2020, Shorts has surpassed 70 billion daily views from over 2 billion active monthly users.

YouTube Create's takeoff helps users create and share videos on YouTube.

According to reports, YouTube designed YouTube Create to empower creators to begin with a suite of production tools to edit their Shorts to last longer.

The new app offers video editing tools, including accurate editing and trimming, automatic captioning, voiceover tools, and access library filters.

A new tool equipped with a set of new features

Others are filters, effects, transitions, and royalty-free music with beat-matching technology to allow creators to produce their next YouTube video without relying on complex editing software.

The company said it consulted with over 3,000 creators to build YouTube Create.

It also launched an AI-powered dubbing tool so creators can easily reach audiences beyond their primary language.

The tool is available in English, Portuguese, and Spanish.

YouTube's new revenue formula lets creators earn more

The company also announced a new revenue formula for creators.

Source: Legit.ng