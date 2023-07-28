The instant messaging platform WhatsApp has announced a new functionality that lets users record and share short video messages

The new features became active on July 27, 2023, to select users but would be rolled out globally in the coming weeks

The platform said users could switch to video mode when in chats, press and hold to record and send video messages in chats

WhatsApp announced on Thursday, July 27, 2023, that users can now record and share short personal videos directly in chats.

The messaging platform, which announced a new Operating System for smartwatch users, said that voice messages altered how people communicate by providing a quick and secure way to share their voice, which is why it is now building the new feature of instant video messages.

WhatsApp gives reasons for video chats

The platform said:

“Video messages are a real-time way to respond to chats with whatever you want to say and show in 60 seconds,” WhatsApp wrote in a blog post. “We think these will be a fun way to share moments with all the emotion that comes from video, whether it’s wishing someone a happy birthday, laughing at a joke, or bringing good news.”

According to TechCrunch, WhatsApp said sending a video message is just as simple as sending a voice message.

The company said users need to tap the switch to video mode and hold it to record the video.

How to record and share instant video messages on WhatsApp

They can also swipe to lock and record video hands-free. Videos will play automatically on mute when opened in chats, and tapping on the video will start the sound.

WhatsApp said video messages are protected with end-to-end encryption.

The new functionality rolled out on July 27, 2023, and will be available to all 2.4 billion users in the coming weeks.

The platform has added new features to the app over the last few months.

It recently introduced that automatically silences calls from unknown WhatsApp numbers.

The messaging platform also introduced the edit feature, allowing users to edit their messages within 15 minutes, and is currently said to be working on replacing phone numbers with usernames.

New feature enhances security

In the past, WhatsApp users could only send pre-recorded videos to their contacts.

Analysts say the new feature could come in handy in difficult moments such as insecurity and when users need clarity on their whereabouts.

It could also enhance personal safety and security for users as they could alert their contacts with videos in volatile situations or environments.

