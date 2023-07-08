Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has accused Threads of cloning Twitter in the latest tweet

Following the launch of Meta's text-based social media platform, Threads, on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, many people have taken a jibe at the new platform for spinning off Twitter.

Twitter's co-founder and ex-CEO, Jack Dorsey, tweeted his criticisms about Mark Zuckerberg-owned Threads on Thursday, July 6, 2023, saying there are about seven Twitter clones.

Dorsey criticised for building Twitter and Bluesky

BusinessInsider reports that Dorsey responded to a post by Andy Allen, founder of the Not Boring app, who posted an image of various social media platforms side by side, saying there is no difference.

Allen's image shows the similarities between the interface of platforms like Threads, Twitter, Mastodon, Bluesky, a social media built by Dorsey, and Not Boring App.

When a user criticized Dorsey for Bluesky and Twitter, he replied that Bluesky and Nostr are protocols that Twitter can build upon.

"Would remove some constraints and burdens," Dorsey said.

Musk responded to Dorsey's tweet with a laughing emoji, as both have expressed their concerns with Threads in the last few days.

Musk and Twitter are already threatening sue Meta's Mark Zuckerberg over the launch of Threads, claiming in a letter that the company used Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property.

Meta's Threads hits 70 million users

The development comes as Threads exploded in growth in its first full day since its launch, propelled by Instagram's massive user base.

Meta CEO Zuckerberg said Threads already had 70 million sign-ups on Friday, July 7, 2023.

CNBC reported that as of Thursday, July 6, 2023, users have already posted over 95 million threads and 190 million likes based on internal company information.

The successful growth is aided by Instagram, which has a built-in 2 billion users.

Users can sign up with their existing Instagram handles and retain some of their followers or usernames as others sign up for the app.

Trouble for Twitter as Meta launches new rival app, Threads

Legit.ng reported that following the recent chaos engulfing Twitter over a new policy announced by Elon Musk on Saturday, July 1, 2023, Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, has launched a new app, Threads, to take on Twitter.

A statement by the company revealed that the new platform will berth on Thursday, July 6, 2023.

The development comes months after Mark Zuckerberg, Meta CEO, and Twitter CTO, agreed to a cage fight.

