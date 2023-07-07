A Nigerian man has criticized the new app called Thread for being boring, confusing, and unnecessary

He said he had hoped that the new social media app would be worth the hype

The app has become very popular with millions of subscribers since its launch a few days ago

Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg launched a new app called Thread on Monday, hoping to attract more users to its platform.

Thread is a messaging app that allows users to create and join conversations based on their interests, hobbies, and passions.

Man says the threads app is nothing as good as hyped. Photo credit: Legit.ng Archive

Source: UGC

Users can also share photos, videos, and stories with their groups.

Man criticizes the new app Thread

However, the app received some negative feedback from users who downloaded it.

Many users complained that the app was boring, confusing, and unnecessary.

Some users even accused Facebook of over-hyping the app and copying features from other apps like Twitter and Instagram.

One user wrote on Facebook:

“I am angry at all of you that made me abandon my twitter for an hour just to download Thread. Facebook and over-hyping!”

Some users also reported technical issues with the app, such as slow loading, crashing, and bugs.

Facebook has not responded to the criticism yet, but it seems that the app has failed to meet the expectations of some users.

Thread is one of the many attempts by Facebook to diversify its products and services, as it faces increasing competition from other social media platforms like TikTok and Snapchat.

However, it remains to be seen whether Thread can survive and thrive in the crowded market.

Source: Legit.ng