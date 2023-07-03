Elon Musk has introduced a new readership policy to Twitter, which allows users to read limited tweets daily

Musk announced that verified users have access to 6,000 tweets per day, unverified users 600, and new users 300, respectively

He said that the move is to check the data privacy and systems manipulation

In a new policy that has angered users of the microblogging site Twitter, Elon Musk has announced a raft of new restrictions on the platform.

Musk announced that a temporary limit had been made to the number of posts users can read daily on Twitter.

'Extreme levels of data scrapping' responsible for the move

Must said in a Tweet on Saturday, July 1, 2023, that the action is to tackle issues of data and systems manipulation.

According to the billionaire and Tesla CEO, verified users can access 6,000 daily posts. Unverified and new users can read 600 and 300 daily posts, respectively.

Musk, the company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO), should have disclosed how long the new policy would last.

Musk said:

"To address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation, we've applied the following temporary limits," Musk tweeted.

"Verified accounts are limited to reading 6,000 posts per day. Unverified accounts to 600 posts per day. New unverified accounts to 300 per day."

He also added that limits to users' readership would subsequently increase by 33%.

"Rate limits increasing soon to 8,000 for verified, 800 for unverified, and 400 for new unverified."

Twitter has undergone a wave of changes since Elon Musk took over the company's reign in October 2022.

Musk's recent changes on Twitter

The billionaire introduced paid subscription service on the platform and several other new features.

He also announced monetization for creators to earn via adverts under their posts.

The move followed an announcement that the site would allow users to monetize their content, including long-form text and hours-long videos.

In a May 2023 update, Musk said Twitter would take a 10% commission on content creators' subscriptions after the first year.

Twitter also deactivated two-factor authentication for unverified users, which has left many users vulnerable to hacking and bot spam.

