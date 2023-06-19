The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has introduced the eNaira as a digital currency for diaspora remittances

The eNaira payment option will run concurrently with the Dollar payout, giving recipients the choice to receive their remittances in digital currency or traditional currency

Should eNaira be a choice International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) are required to apply for a one-time "No-Objection" to pay out

Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has asked Nigerians abroad to consider eNaira as a payment option for diaspora remittances.

The suggestion is contained in the bank's circular titled "Operational Framework for eNaira Payment Option to Recipients of Diaspora Remittances," dated June 15, 2023.

CBN increases eNaira possibilities Photo credit: @/myenaira

Source: Facebook

In the circular, addressed to the International Money Transfer Operators (IMTOs) and the public, and signed by CBN Director of the Trade and Exchange Department, Dr. Ozoemena Nnaji CBN noted that the move was in furtherance of efforts to liberalize the payout of diaspora remittances.

According to the guidelines, IMTOs must request a one-time "No-Objection" approval from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to make payouts in eNaira.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Commercial banks have been instructed to provide account details for receiving foreign currency from IMTOs

The CBN emphasizes that receiving diaspora remittances in eNaira is optional and that the digital currency payout option will coexist with the Dollar payout.

The CBN explains:

"The eNaira – like the physical Naira – is a legal tender in Nigeria and a liability of the CBN.

“The eNaira and Naira have the same value and will always be exchanged at 1 Naira to 1 eNaira."

Traders lose over N2trn as US govt sues Binance for web deception

Meanwhile, in another report, Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange is facing a lawsuit by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for alleged web deception.

The SEC's lawsuit is the second legal challenge faced by Binance this year and comes as part of the US government's increased efforts to regulate the cryptocurrency industry.

Binance denies the allegations and vows to defend its platform vigorously, criticising the SEC's action as a lack of clarity and guidance from regulators.

Source: Legit.ng