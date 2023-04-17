Chinese investments in the music industry are propelling African artists to new heights

The investments are also enriching their bank accounts, with many of them earning millions from the platforms

Boomplay, a Chinese-owned music streaming platform in Africa, said Nigerian artists on its platform are top earners

A recent report by Legit.ng has shown how Nigerian musicians are experiencing a significant surge in streaming income on platforms like Spotify and Boomplay, thanks to the growing popularity of Afrobeats and Nigerian music worldwide.

The surge has also opened new revenue streams for artists and is transforming the music industry in Nigeria.

Davido, Tiwa Savage and Burna Boy Credit: Tim Mosenfelder / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Boomplay causes major boom for Nigerian artistes

Experts have said that the Nigerian music industry is at its peak in Africa and has significantly changed recently, with music streaming becoming the in-thing for top African artists.

Increased growth in internet access, propelled by Chinese investment in ICT development, has created a new music ecosystem attracting investments from across the world.

BusinessInsider report said that in 2018, the Chinese music streaming platform, Boomplay, entered into a licensing agreement with Universal Music Group (UMG) to distribute UMG's music catalog across the continent.

Boomplay said in its 2021 report that Afrobeat sensation, Davido was rated the highest-earning artist on its platform with N58.8 million.

Wizkid emerged fifth top earner in Africa in that year.

A recent World Bank report says that internet access in Africa increased from 1% in 2000 to 29% in 2020, the highest in the world.

The fast growth of smartphone and internet access accelerated digitization in the music industry and other related sectors, which drove music streamlining in Africa across new audiences and markets.

How Boomplay rewards artists in Africa

Chinese investment in the African music industry is a driving force for growth with improved ICT infrastructure, available and affordable smartphones, and rising internet access.

For example, Nigerian artists earn about N1 per streaming on the platform as against $0.003 paid by Spotify.

