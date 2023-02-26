South Korea is set to become the first country to launch a 6G network ahead of China, the US and other countries

The development of 6G technology is well underway in South Korea, with Samsung leading the charge since 2018

The company has already developed a 6G prototype capable of transmitting data at speeds up to 6.2 Gbps, which is 50 times faster than the current 5G network

South Korea has set its sights on being the first country to launch a 6G network for public use.

The Korean Ministry of Science and ICT, which announced the news, said it has a target for public use in 2023.

According to GSMA, South Korea has committed to incentivising local companies to produce materials, components, and equipment essential for developing the 6G network, with a feasibility study researching core 6G technology already underway.

has a detailed plans to utilize world-class technology and advanced software-based next-gen mobile networks while bolstering its network supply chains.

For the plan, a feasibility study for a research and development project on core 6G technologies worth 625.3 billion won (US$481.7 million) is under way,A agency reports.

Why is South Africa pushing to be the first

The initiative is part of South Korea's ambitious plan to beat the rest of the world to 6G technology.

As Asia's fourth-largest economy, South Korea accounted for 25.9% of 5G patents in 2022, with China accounting for 26.8%.

The government hopes that it can exceed 30% in 6G patents among the competition.

South Korea's investment in 6G technology is also expected to generate significant economic benefits and advance progress in industries such as autonomous vehicles, virtual and augmented reality, and the Internet of Things.

While challenges remain in developing 6G technology, South Korea's efforts could pave the way for a new era of technological advancement and global competition.

