The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has dedicated its consumer complaints number to be used for election purposes

The NCC said the number is toll-free, and members of the public can use it to report any election-related issues during the presidential poll

The Commission stated that the number is a second-level toll-free number it uses to resolve telecommunications-related complaints

The Nigerian Communications Commission has rolled out and dedicated its consumer toll-free number, 622, to be used as the 2023 Presidential Election Incident Hotline.

The Commission said this would enable members of the public across Nigeria to report issues affecting them or others during the elections on Saturday, February 25, 2023, stating that this is to support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct the election in a hitch-free manner across the country.

NCC dedicates number for election complaints

Source: Getty Images

622 is a specially dedicated number for election-related issues

NCC added that it launched a toll-free number to resolve any issues, such as complaints, that might be conveyed to relevant agencies, authorities, or organisations for timely resolution. It will be public from 8 am to 6.00 pm on election day.

The Punch writes that the Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Umar Danbatta, in a statement, said the toll-free Number 622 is the second-level complaints centre via which consumers of telecommunication services use to call the Commission directly to resolve issues about their telecommunications services and challenges which the service providers are unable to resolve.

He said:

“However, considering the critical nature of this election and to alleviate emergent issues that may arise at the voting centres or any parts of Nigeria thereof, the Commission has considered it expedient to dedicate the Toll-Free Number 622 to accommodate all types of complaints on election day.”

