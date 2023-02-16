Thousands of Nigerian passports are now ready for collection at the offices of the Nigerian Immigration Service

The NIS made this known via a tweet directing the owners to check its website for their names.

The Service said it could not reach the owners of the passports as some had erred in the contact details input at the point of registration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The Nigerian Immigration Service has published the names of 8,611 Nigerians who are yet to collect their international passport from the offices of the service located in various parts of the country.

The Immigration service made the announcement in a tweet on its official Twitter page on Thursday, February 16, 2023, with a link to its website where the names are being displayed.

Nigerian lady showing off her passport, photo credit - Zikoko

Source: UGC

It called on Nigerians whose names appear on the list to kindly make their way to the passport office to pick up their passports.

The data uploaded on the Service's website includes details of the passport owners including Surname, first name, other names, passport number and production date.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Punch reports that Anthony Akuneme, the Public Relations Officer of the NIS stated that the NIS was unsuccessful in reaching the owners of the passports as some had erred in contact details inputed at the point of registration.

Akuneme disclosed that NIS' Comptroller-General, Isa Idris, had deployed a team of senior officers nationwide to reach the owners of the abandoned passports.

Source: Legit.ng