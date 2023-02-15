An internet service provider, Tizeti has embarked on mass employment across Nigeria

The company stated that it expanding its services to 10 states in Nigeria to drive growth

It has released a link for interested applicants to apply for various roles in the company

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Tizeti, a Nigerian internet service provider, is embarking on mass recruitment to fill new positions created by its expansion efforts in ten states.

A statement by the company said that the expansion is aimed primarily at yet-to-be-reached parts of Nigeria.

Kendall Ananyi is the founder, and chief executive officer at West African ISP, Tizeti Credit. Tizeti

Source: Getty Images

Company said it is the first solar-based internet provider in Nigeria

The company boasts as the first solar-based internet service firm in West Africa. It has launched its 4G LTE network in 10 states in Nigeria such as Delta, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Abia, Anambra, Imo, Enugu, Abuja, Kano, and Kaduna.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The company’s services offer users and businesses unlimited high-speed broadband internet service.

The firm’s founder and CEO, Kendal Ananyi said that reliable and affordable internet connectivity is still limited to a few states. He stated that the company would build last-mile digital infrastructure in those states to provide internet capacity to the residents and help millions of Nigerians participate and contribute to the digital economy.

Ananyi further said the launch would provide enormous opportunities for the states that need more broadband infrastructure and improve the competitiveness of the states with high-speed and affordable broadband internet.

Listed roles for employment

BusinessDay reports that the company plans mass employment to fill new roles across the country ahead of the launch.

It is recruiting graduate trainees into different departments.

The roles include:

Field sales engineering

Network operations centre

Human resources

Admin, Sales, and Marketing,

Finance and customer service

The company released a portal for interested apply applicants to apply.

The firm has 3.8 million unique users across Nigeria and Ghana with broadband internet services.

10 Best internet service providers offering unlimited data, plans, and subscription Costs

Legit.ng reported that as Nigerians brace for the entry of Elon Musk’s Starlink into ISP space in the country, competition in the sector is getting stiffer.

The recent competition in the industry has seen a crash in the cost of the service in the country with many providers jostling for pockets of Nigerians.

Many of the service providers in Nigeria depend heavily on subscription models and their services are geared towards meeting the needs of corporate clients.

Source: Legit.ng