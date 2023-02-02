203 phone application has been identified as very malicious and capable of stealing bank information

Google and Apple have been notified to delete the apps from the app store and also play sa tore while IOS and android users have been asked to uninstall

Most of the apps listed are popular with some downloaded over 1 million times by users around the world

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) and the National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA) of Thailand have discovered 203 dangerous Android and iOS apps.

The Thailand ministry has requested that Google and Apple remove the malicious apps from their respective Play and App Stores.

Android and iOS users were also advised to ensure that their devices do not contain any of the infected apps and that they update their phones to ensure that they are running the most up-to-date software with the latest security patches.

Thailand ministry identify dangerous apps on iOS and android Phone credit: RollingCamera

Source: Facebook

Message from the Thailand Ministry reads:

"The public is being asked to look out for malicious apps. If they are downloaded, hackers can steal your personal data or take control of your phones."

More warnings

Furthermore, the ministry of Thailand noted that:

"Even if all 203 apps have been removed from the Play Store and the App Store, if they have been installed on your phone they can still cause problems for you and your bank account unless you uninstall them now.

"These apps have been known to steal money from bank accounts, obtain personal data stored on affected mobile devices, and can even give attackers complete control over victims' phones and tablets."

Some of the apps identified

These malicious apps include

Chat Text SMS

Classic Game Messenger

Care Message

Cartoons Me

Creative Emoji Keyboard

Flashlight Flash Alert On Call

Password Manager

YouToon-All Cartoon Effect

For a full list of the 203 apps click here

No warning yet from NCC

The Nigerian Communications Commission’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT) is yet to send warnings on some of the issues identified by Thailand's Ministry of Digital Economy and Society.

