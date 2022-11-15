The Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) has added about 48 new mobile phones to the number of approved devices

The latest additions bring the total number to about 1,891 from 1,843 approved last year by the NCC

The Chairman of NCC, Umar Danbatta, chided importers who bring substandard phones into the Nigerian market

The phones, ranging from different brands and models, are tested by Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC), the country’s telecoms regulator, and are certified and proven to have met the required standards to be sold in the country.

Chairman of NCC, Umar Danbatta Credit: NCC/Future Publishing / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Approved phones grows from 1,843 to 1,891

As of April 2022, the number of approved phones by the NCC was 1,843, meaning more phone manufacturers have secured approval for 48 new models in the last six months.

The latest information on approved phones shows that Chinese manufacturers still sway in the mobile phone market, while Tecno is leading the pack with 300 models.

The Executive Vice Chair of NCC, Umar Danbatta, warned Nigerians not to buy phones not approved by the regulator.

NCC angry over substandard phones

He criticized the proliferation of fake and counterfeit mobile phones in the Nigerian market, saying the menace of fake phones is a global phenomenon.

Danbatta said the cases of the influx and patronage of substandard mobile phones in Nigeria are disturbing.

According to reports, Nigeria has 200 million active phone subscriptions as of September this year, making the country a destination of choice for mobile phone makers.

List of 5G-enabled phones

Meanwhile, a cursory look at the list of NCC-approved phones shows that seven 5 G-enabled devices are included in the list.

The list includes

Poco M3 Pro

Realme 8 5G

Redmi Note 10 5G

Infinix Zero 5G

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

TECNO Pova 5G

