The Nigerian Communications Commission has alerted Nigerians over malicious apps stealing critical information

The government agency said the apps are from Mobile Apps Group, which releases infected apps

It said the apps steal personal information through Bluetooth, app-sharing and file-sharing applications

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned Nigerians to steer clear of mobile apps from the Mobile Apps Group.

The Commission said the group is known to release apps containing trojans and adware that were damaging to users and their privacy.

Umar Garba Danbatta, of the Nigerian Communications Commission Credit: NCC

Source: Facebook

The viruses hide in Bluetooth and other critical apps

According to the Punch, the regulatory body issued an advisory to mobile phone users on Tuesday, November 8, 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The NCC said:

"The Nigeria Computer Emergency Response Team (ngCERT) has continued to observe and monitor the constant introduction of malicious mobile applications into Google Play Store.

"Mobile apps Group has a history of distributing malware-infected apps through the Google Play store, and the current batch of apps has already been downloaded over a million times."

The federal government agency said the group's hostile apps include Bluetooth Auto Connect, Bluetooth App Sender, Driver, Bluetooth, Wi-fi, USB and smart switch, and a mobile transfer.

Additionally, the NCC said the hostile activities of the apps were high in possibility and potentially damaging.

It further said the apps would delay the display of ads for about three days after they have been installed to avoid detection.

"However, once this period has passed, the user is bombarded with advertisements and is directed to malicious phishing websites in the Chrome browser. While the device is idle, the malicious app can open Chrome tabs in the background. Some of the sites it opens may appear to be harmless, but they are pay-per-click pages that generate revenue for the developers when clicked on," the NCC said.

The NCC stated that the consequences of instaling malicious apps include unauthorised adverts, theft of sensitive data, clicking ads leading to stealth download or installation of additional malware and breach of user's privacy.

NCC warns Nigerians to remove 5 Google Chrome extensions on their Phone, Laptop Immediately

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Communications Commission’s Computer Security Incident Response Team (NCC-CSIRT) has identified five malicious Google Chrome Extensions.

According to the commission, the extensions surreptitiously track online browser activities and steal users' data.

NCC announced this in a press release posted on its website and obtained by Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng