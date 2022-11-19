Nigerian banks have announced an update on requirements needed to be able to access dollars via an official channel

The changes is coming has Naira ended the trading week appreciating against the US dollar at the official markets

Meanwhile the gap between the black and and official exchange rate is currently at N335

Nigerian banks have started making adjustments to the requirement needed for customers to access foreign exchange.

The changes is amid widening exchange rate between the black and official market.

On Friday, at the Investors and Exporters window, Naira closed at N445.67 to a dollar this a N330 difference when compared to N780 to a dollar exchanged at the black market.

Banks adjust forex request

In an email sent to customers, FirstBank said going forward, a minimum of 60 days is required in processing school fees, following the submission of Form A documents at the branch.

The Nigerian local lender added that this is subject to a maximum of $15,000 per semester, with a limit of 2 semesters per session.

FirstBank told customers:

“Application for Upkeep requires a minimum of 60 days for processing, subject to a maximum of $3,000 (or its equivalent in other currencies) per Semester (limited to 2 semesters per session).”

The bank also told customers that evidence of payment of school fees for the current session will be required if fees were not paid through FirstBank in what appears like the Central Bank of Nigeria’s requirement for controlling FX access.

The bank asked customers to ensure that all personal/business travelling allowance (PTA/BTA) applications along with the approved Form A are submitted, exactly 14 days before the proposed travel date.

It said sales are limited to two quarters a year.

The bank explained:

“Remember, Applications for Form A which covers School fees, Student Upkeep, and PTA/BTA must be processed on the Central Bank of Nigeria’s Trade Monitoring System (TRMS) Platform. This must be in line with Regulatory Requirements”.

FirstBank however added that requests will be processed and disbursed subject to the availability of FX.

