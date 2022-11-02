A Saudi Prince, Alwaleed bin Talal Abdulaziz has emerged as the second-largest shareholder on Twitter after Elon Musk

The Prince owns both direct and indirect shares in the microblogging site through his Kingdom Holdings

Others are institutional investors like Morgan Stanley, The Vanguard Group, and BlackRock.

Elon Musk completed the acquisition of Twitter on Thursday, October 27, 2022, and there were questions about who are the biggest stakeholders in Musk's latest acquisition.

There was a revelation that a Saudi Prince, Alwaleed bin Talal Abdulaziz announced in an SEC filing that he had invested $1.9 billion in Twitter, making him Twitter's second-largest shareholder after Musk.

New list reveals highest shareholders in Twitter Credit:Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Elon Musk and a Saudi Prince

Abdulaziz tweeted at Musk and said that he and Musk are in this together, meaning his investment on the microblogging site.

Forbes reported that based on Musk's offer, he said he was rolling over his stocks worth about $34.948 million, which is about $54.20 per share.

Abdulaziz and his Kingdom Holdings now own about a 4 per cent stake in Twitter. The Prince owns a 94 per cent stake in Kingdom Holdings.

Top 5 Twitter Shareholders

Others are institutional investors, which dominate the list of Twitter's top shareholders, according to Investopedia.

Elon Musk: Owns 9.2 per cent

Elon Musk disclosed on April 4, 2022, that he held a 9.2 per cent stake in the company.

Morgan Stanley - 8.4 per cent.

BlackRock Inc. - 6.5 per cent

State Street Corp. - 4.5 per cent

