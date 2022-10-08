Air passengers in Nigeria were once again forced to pay extra to travel across the country

Domestic airlines raise their fares by 77% in response to the rising cost of operation

Here is a list of Nigeria's cheapest and most expensive states for Nigerians travelling by air

The National Bureau of Statistics has detailed that Nigerians paid more to travel by air across the country.

According to NBS, the average fare paid by air passengers for a specified single route journey increased by N28,236 to N65,042, Year-on-Year, YoY, as at August 2022.

This is a 77 per cent increase from N36,805 paid by passengers in the corresponding period of August 2021.

Snapshot of changes in airfare Credit: NBS

The NBS disclosed this in its transport fare watch report for August 2022.

The report also showed that air passengers flying to Delta and Adamawa states paid the highest for tickets at N76,000 and N70,500, respectively for specified routes on a single journey by August 2022.

NBS report reads:

“The average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey, increased by 6.96 per cent on a month-on-month basis from N60,811.76 in July 2022 to N65,041.89 in August 2022.

“On a year-on-year basis, the fare rose by 76.72 per cent from 36,805.41 in August 2021.”

States with the highest, cheapest fare

On state profile analysis, the report stated that in August 2022, Delta had the highest air transport fare (for specified routes single journeys) with N76,000.00,

Delta is followed by Adamawa with N70,500,00.

NBS also stated that Jigawa, Nasarawa, Osun, Niger and Gombe recorded the least with N60,000.00 each.

Regions with the highest, cheapest fare

In the distribution of transport fare categories by zone, the report stated that the South-South recorded the highest air transport fare in August 2022 with N67,366.67, followed by the North-East with N66,950.00, while the North-Central had the least with N62,235.71.

Meanwhile, a survey on flight tickets by Vanguard showed that passengers are now paying as much as N200,000 for a return Lagos-Abuja ticket, while a Lagos-Kano return is between N150,000 and N200,000 depending on the time of booking.

Airlines fare

Abuja-Kano flight on Max Air is between N74,000 and N100,000; while it is between N74,000 and N80,000 on Air Peace.

Also, on Max Air, Abuja-Maiduguri is N90,000 and Lagos-Kaduna on Azman Air for a Wednesday flight is N130,000.

A one-way Lagos-Abuja fare is now N80,000 and could be as high as N150,000 if the travel date is in 24 hours.

