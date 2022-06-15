WhatsApp Business has announced the launch of new campaign that will help small business owners to grow their business online

According to the top messaging platform, the campaign is aimed at boosting the fortunes of Small Business (SMB) owners in Africa

WhatApp Business, launched in 2018 has been a great tool in helping small businesses stamp their online presence

Messaging platform, WhatsApp has announced the launch of the WhatsAppreneur campaign which is aimed at helping business owners in Africa to access more customers.

In a statement by Public Policy Director for WhatsApp Africa, Balkisaa Siddo on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

New tool aims to boost small businesses

Siddo said the campaign would showcase the stories of Small and Medium Business (SMB) entrepreneurs in Africa and help them to learn more about growth opportunities which are available on WhatsApp Business app through the educational webinar.

According to Siddo, all over Africa, SMB owners are using WhatsApp Business to grow their products, close sales and connect with their customers.

WhatsAppreneur comes to the rescue of small businesses

Siddo said that the WhatsAppreneur campaign serves the purpose of providing the resources businesses required to open up their growth potential and aid them in building a more resilient, inclusive and empowered society.

WhatsApp Business was launched in 2018 to help smaller businesses which want to establish their official presence on WhatsApp and connect with more customers.

WhatsApp Business contains the features, if not more than the regular WhatsApp and has been used by business owners across the globe to connect with customers and grow their businesses real-time.

