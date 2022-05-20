Social media platform, WhatsApp has opened its Cloud API for all businesses globally n a push to drive efficient communications for businesses of all sizes

The c hanges will allow businesses and developers to build on top of WhatsApp to customi se their experiences

c se It will also provide businesses with the chance to immediately respond to customers quickly and easily

Mark Zuckerberg-led company, Meta, has announced launching an API facility to support businesses customising solutions for growth.

Cofounder of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, disclosed this in a statement published late Thursday evening via his Facebook page.

According to the American tech businessman, the latest development would allow businesses and developers to build on top of WhatsApp, going forward to customize their experiences and respond to customers faster.

WhatsApp is ranked as the most used mobile messenger app in the world Credit: Whatsapp

Source: Getty Images

The statement reads:

“Today we’re launching WhatsApp Cloud API for any business of any size around the world. This will allow businesses and developers to build on top of WhatsApp to customize their experiences and respond to customers quickly and easily.

“The best business experiences meet people where they are and that’s WhatsApp, so I’m excited to open this to businesses everywhere.”

WhatsApp Business and what it is all about

Launched in 2018, the WhatsApp Business App is aimed at smaller businesses that want to establish an official presence on WhatsApp’s service and connect with customers.

It provides a set of features that wouldn’t be available to users of the free WhatsApp messaging app, like support automated quick replies, greeting messages, FAQs, away messaging, statistics, and more.

