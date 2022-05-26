Beginning October 2022, iPhone 5 to 11 users will not enjoy latest WhatsApp updates as the platform will cease to provide them it

Also, Android 4 users will lose support for the newest version of WhatsApp, according to new date released by the company

The company recently released new updates where groups with support for up to 512 people and increased the file size limit from 100 MB to 2 GB.

Users of WhatsApp have been told to update their operating systems to the newest one or risk being disconnected.

The iPhone devices to be affected include those who still use the iPhone 5 or iPhone 5C in 2022.

According to WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will no longer work on devices running iOS 10 or iOS 11 from October 24, 2022.

Oldest Android and iPhone versions to lose WhatsApp support

An article posted on the WhatsApp Help Center says it will only support iOS 12 and above.

Also, Android users will need Android 4.1 or above to run the update. There are currently a limited number of users with the IOS globally, but, according to the article, WhatsApp is aware of the exact number.

The iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C were released in September 2013 and so will lose support for WhatsApp right after its ninth anniversary.

According to the Meta-owned messaging platform, they are the only devices running iOS 10 or iOS 11 for the time being.

Latest operating system required by WhatsApp

WhatsApp will need a device compatible with iOS 12 to operate optimally. There are indications that the company is already moving to release iOS 16. The new operating system will be announced in June during Apple’s WWDC 2022 conference.

It is expected that the new iOS 16 may not bring massive visual changes, but Apple will change the characteristics of certain system settings and applications. The company will stop support for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, and the original iPhone SE.

It is not known if the current features of WhatsApp are available on iPhone 5C or iPhone 5.

In a recent update, WhatsApp enabled reaction messages like the ones available on Facebook. The latest update being touted for WhatsApp says groups with support for up to 512 people. The company also increased the file size limit from 100 MB to 2 GB.

Source: Legit.ng