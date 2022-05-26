The number of inactive lines have continued to pile resulting in 107 million becoming inactive as of March 2022

Recent data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says that the four telecoms operators have a combined 306.4 million subscribers as of March 2022

Analysts blamed the inactive lines on the telecom operators which reduce the price of their SIM cards to woo customers

Nigeria’s telecoms regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has stated that a total of 107 million mobile lines connected to the four major operators of MTN, Airtel, 9Mobile and Globacom have become inactive as of March 2022.

The data by NCC says that the four main operators had a combined 306.4 million subscribers by March this year.

About 107 million lines are not active as of March 2022 Credit: Stephen Zeigler

Source: Getty Images

199.2 million lines active as of March this year

According to Nairametrics, at the end of the month, active lines across the networks stood at 199.2 million, meaning the telecom operators were able to generate revenue from 65 per cent of their connected lines in the month under review.

A mobile line becomes inactive if it has not been used to make, receive calls or used to access the internet within 90 days. Such lines are separated from active lines because they generate no revenue for telecom operators within the stated period.

Available data said the ban on the sale and registration of new SIM and the inability of a lot of subscribers to retrieve their mobile lines between December 2020 and April 2021 exacerbated the situation because abandoned continue to pile up monthly.

Blame the operators for inactive lines

Industry watchers have blamed the growing number of dormant lines on the easy purchase of new numbers which they say the subscribers use and dump, resulting in the pile-up.

The recent directive by the Nigerian government for new subscribers to link their SIM to their National Identity Number, analysts say, would reduce the number of dumped lines.

Additionally, the new number management policy recently introduced by NCC mandating telecom operators to disconnect lines which have been inactive for 12 months, will reduce the number of dumped lines.

Source: Legit.ng