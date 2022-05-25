Meta, the parent company Facebook's family of apps have about $53 billion wiped off its stocks on Tuesday

This represents a 10 per cent loss for the social media company as investors dump shares of social media companies

It follows after Snapchat founder raised an alarm about macro environment where advertising revenue is in sharp decline

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger lost 10 per cent of its market value on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, wiping off $53 billion after the owners of Snapchat, Snap warned about the macro environment.

Snapchat’s second-quarter profits warning reverberated through many social media and digital advertising shares, as investors dumped their stocks.

Meta loses $53 billion in market value alongside other social media companies

Source: Getty Images

Snapchat's warnings ripped through social media

Snap said that the macroeconomic environment has gone bad more and faster than expected in 2022.

Shares of the photo-sharing app went down more than 40 per cent, according to Business Insider, Pinterest lost 27 per cent, Google’s parent company, Alphabet saw 8 per cent of shares shaved off and Twitter fell by 4 per cent.

The warning by Snapchat owners wiped off almost $200 billion cumulatively from shares of social media firms and digital advertising companies.

Investors dump social media stocks amid advert revenue decline

The warning by Snap eventually could be true for its counterparts and the types of goods that are commonly advertised on its platform.

Experts believe that consumer preferences are changing as they stop buying tangible goods and start spending on services, travel and hospitality as they prepare for their first summer as COVID-19 spread decreases.

