Airtel Nigeria said it has made over N300 billion from data services in two months higher the one the company made the year before

The revenue saw a growing appetite for data consumption by the telecommunications company in the country

Statement from the company said it a 41 per cent jump in data revenue by its subscribers who increased their consumption from 2.8GB to 4.0GB in the period under review

Airtel Nigeria has raked in N304 billion ($734 million) from data services alone between March and April of 2022. The revenue was driven by data consumption by its subscribers.

It is a 41.1 per cent jump in data revenue in comparison to the N227.4 billion ($549 million) the firm made in the same period the year before.

Airtel Nigeria rakes in N304 billion from data

Source: Getty Images

What Airtel Africa said about the revenue

The parent company of Airtel Nigeria, Airtel Africa stated this in its financial result for the year ended March 2022 released on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

The company said that subscribers’ data usage surged from 2.8 GB per user per month in the year before to 4.0GB per month in the year under review.

Data consumption grew exponentially

It shows that the consumption of data by Nigerians has spiked over the last year. The company stated that its data subscriber base has expanded over the past year as it grew by 14.9 per cent while the data Average Revenue also jumped by 37.6 per cent.

The 41 per cent growth in Airtel’s data revenue overshadowed the 15.9 per cent voice revenue growth the company made in the year.

