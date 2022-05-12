Google has taken on market leaders, Apple and launched its first-ever Smartwatch, low-budget Pixel phone and earbuds

The company said the products will be available by September and said it is also testing new tablet to take on Apple and Samsung, the current market leaders

Google is not into core hardware manufacturing but generates its revenue mainly from adverts and non-advert sources

Tech giant, Google has announced a plethora of new gadgets at its I/O developer conference on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, as well as its much-anticipated headphones.

It also trailed its major Pixel 7 phone, which is coming around September, saying it is working on a new tablet.

Google launches products to taken on Apple and Samsung Credit: Google

Billions generated from advert revenues

Making hardware is not the core of Google’s business but it seems to be heading in that direction as it continues to launch new products.

According to a CNBC report, the search engine giant generated about $61.24 billion in advert revenue last quarter and the company’s other segments which include hardware sales, apps and non-advert revenue, made about $8.4 billion last quarter.

Sundar Pichai, the company's CEO said the Pixel smartphone hit an all-time high sales record irrespective of supply constraints.

It teases with its Flagship Pixel series and earbuds

Google will release its newest budget Pixel phone this August. It is a 6a and has mainly the same design as the Pixel 6, but will be a little smaller and will cost $449.

The company promised an all-day battery that can last 72 hours when in extreme battery saver mode, the first for the Pixel phones, Google said.

The Pixel phone uses Google Tensor so to make it have the same power as the more expensive Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

It also uses Google Tensor, so the budget phone will have the same power as the more expensive Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Google also trialled the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 pro phones which it s aid will use the next generation of the Google Tensor chip and will ship with its Android 13. No pricing was given by the company.

It also announced its new Pixel Buds Pro. The Buds Pro will be available for preorder on July 21, 2022, and on the shelves on July 28 for $199.

