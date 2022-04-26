Elon Musk may order the reinstatement of banned former president, Donald Trump on Twitter after he bought the company on Monday

Twitter users have been expressing mixed concerns that the Tesla CEO may be favourably disposed to reinstating Trump

Trump was booted out of the platform last year after his tweets were flagged several times by Twitter and believed to have incited the Capitol riot

There is a raging online debate that the ousted ex-President of the United States, Donald Trump may stage a come back to Twitter, the platform he was booted out of two years ago after Musk bought over the company on Monday, April 25, 2022.

Many Twitter users expressed mixed reactions about the former president returning to his beloved platform after he was unceremoniously banned from Twitter in 2020 following what the social media company called misleading tweets Trump has consistently churned out.

Donald Trump may come back to Twitter as Musk acquires company

Source: Getty Images

@KyleForgead tweeted:

Many others disagreed with Kyle, saying the former president may just stick to his own social media platform, Truth Social he founded last year.

Another Twitter user, Andy Ngo said there is palpable fear among Twitter workers that Donald Trump may return to Twitter.

He said.

“From my sources: Vocal Twitter employees on internal chats indicate their biggest fear is Donald Trump being unbanned. Many express strong hatred toward @elonmusk & say they’re sick of hearing about “free speech.” They’re concerned about their mental health. #ElonMuskBuyTwitter”

Others urged users not to leave Twitter following Musk’s takeover, saying that the platform remains the only place where free speech is adhered to.

According to them, Facebook is a place where the likes of Donald Trump always visit to voice out their agenda.

Don Winslow tweeted:

"Even if Musk takes over, I urge people, especially resisters, to remain on Twitter for a very simple reason:

"Facebook is an aggressive propaganda machine for the far right and the beliefs and ethics of Donald Trump.

"We CANNOT concede Facebook and Twitter in this war."

Others are asking that Twitter restores the accounts of many controversial personalities who were banned from the platform.

A tweet by an account named Occupy Democrats says that Majorie Greene Taylor demanded the reinstatement of Donald Trump and others on Twitter.

The tweet said:

"Marjorie Taylor Greene demands that Twitter restore her personal account, Alex Jones', and Donald Trump's now that Elon Musk has bought out the social media company for $44 billion. RT IF YOU THINK ALL THREE ACCOUNTS SHOULD REMAIN BANNED!"

Marjorie Taylor Greene, also known by her initials MTG, is an American politician, businesswoman, and far-right conspiracy theorist who has served as the US representative for Georgia's 14th congressional district since 2021.

She was permanently banned from Twitter in January following her controversial tweets.

Elon Musk has been favourably disposed to the former US president after Donald Trump praised him on a number of occasions, asking Americans to protect him as their genius. Trump has made reference to many of Musk's tweets during his speeches while he was president.

Some of the tweets below:

World richest man, Elon Musk finally buys Twitter for a huge $44 billion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has reported that the world Richest man Elon Musk, on Monday completed take over of the microblogging platform, Twitter, in a deal valued at $44 billion.

This is coming exactly a week after Musk made his intention known to buy his favourite social media platform at $54.20 per share.

Twitter will become a private company once the deal is complete.

