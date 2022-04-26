Trevor Noah has given viewers of The Daily Show a breakdown of what Elon Musk's Twitter takeover means for the rest of the app's users

The South African, who is now based in the US, shared that the Space X founder is a smart man because wealthy people know the power of publishing platforms

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Trevor's thoughts on the deal and many said they're waiting to see what will happen next now that Elon owns Twitter

Trevor Noah has shared his thoughts on Elon Musk's Twitter takeover. The Mzansi-born The Daily Show host reacted to the $44 billion (R690 billion) deal during the latest episode of his show.

Trevor Noah has reacted to Elon Musk’s Twitter takeover. Image: @trevornoah, @elonmusk/Twitter

The comedian reportedly praised the Space X founder of making "a very smart move" because "wealthy men know the value of publishing platforms".

The South African shared that Trevor Noah also explained that Twitter is a very influential platform. He praised the micro-blogging app for helping movements such as Black Lives Matter and Arab Spring.

He shared that all the "power" that comes with the platform will now be controlled by its new owner.

"Yeah, everything that happens on Twitter from now on is up to him — and also whatever strain his weed guy gives him that day," said Trevor, according to the outlet.

The Daily Show's viewers took to its comment section on YouTube to share their views on Trevor's break down of the deal.

Brandon Pearman said:

"Wait, doesn't Trevor and other news, comedians, influencers, politicians; 'shape' the world with their opinions. I'm sure some of them have some money. So its fine if millionaires shape the world but not billionaires... that's a step too far."

JustA Dad wrote:

"I am all for Elon Musk buying Twitter. But I am 100% in agreement with Trevor, billionaires shouldn't be able to control everyone's lives so easy, or at all. But blame our politicians, they need to fix our broken system, and there is a lot to fix."

Leonaza7 commented:

"He that can and would buy Twitter for 44 BILLION (ego & power) should be paying his fair share of TAXES (toward our country’s health and future). I pay my fair share, so should he."

Teresa Amanfu added:

"Why does Elon musk buying Twitter scare me so much?"

Former Twitter CEO breaks silence following Elon Musk takeover

In related news, Legit.ng reported that former Twitter CEO and founder Jack Dorsey has taken to social media to break his silence about Elon Musk buying the company. Elon bought the popular micro-blogging app for billions of dollars.

Jack took his official Twitter account and shared that he supports Elon's goal of creating a platform that is "maximally trusted and broadly inclusive". The businessman said he's happy Twitter will continue to serve the public conversation around the world and into the stars.

According to screenshots of Jack's tweets shared online by The Shade Room, he added that:

"Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness."

