A woman who left the university to pursue her dream of becoming a crypto queen has said she does not regret doing so

Natalie Arabian decided to go to the route when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, she decided to channel her school fees into crypto

She said that it was not her intention to be called or known as an influencer but that she wants to share experience with people of the same dream

The beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 was the door into crypto markets for Natalie Arabian and eventually, a path to becoming a full-time crypto influencer in the ecosystem.

By April 2020, she told Insider that she was growing worried that the US Federal Reserve would start printing enough money to keep the economy going during the COVID-19 pandemic and that would mean a lot of liquidity in the system.

As her worries about the economy grew, she sought other investment alternatives outside the conventional markets.

Crypto influencer left school to trade in Ether, others Credit: Natalie Arabian

Source: UGC

The beginning of a journey

She bought bitcoin at $6,7000 and ether at $173 and in the next two months, she bought more than 200 ether tokens for an average cost of less than $300.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

As the pandemic was closing her doors of opportunity in the university and shutting out of her biology degree online, she decided it was no longer the way she wanted to go.

Arabian said the amount she began to make was unlike anything that she has ever made after her university and it got to the point where the opportunity cost of studying and being in school was just too expensive, she told Insider.

Why she veered into crypto

According to the crypto influencer, her plans to attend a graduate school would cost her more than the money she would have used in paying her school fees, and instead, decided to invest the money in cryptocurrency.

By August of 2020, Arabian left school. Since that time, she has amassed a social media following of almost 60,000 across Twitter and Tik-Tok, where she posts about crypto and investment advice on Web3.

Arabian said she does not see herself as an influencer but as an investor.

The self-styled crypto queen said it was not her plan to become a crypto influencer in at first. It came from a very normal place of having fun on Twitter and meeting people who have the same interest.

Having bought the premier cryptocurrency, bitcoin at a low price in the past, she says the world’s largest crypto does not fit into her investment plan.

She said she started learning about the Ethereum technology and its ecosystem as she also began to shift position in all cryptos except her favourite, ether.

‘Crypto mum’ who left paid employment to focus on crypto now makes N33m every month

Legit.ng reported that quitting full-time employment to take up trading in a volatile system like cryptocurrency is something that takes a lot of nerves to do.

But one mother did not think so much about the volatility and the risks associated with crypto and non-fungible token (NFTs) before diving head-on and is making a success of the risk.

Brenda Gentry has worked for more than 10 years as a mortgage underwriter in an insurance company in USAA before she resigned in October 2021 to run a crypto consulting firm after leaving her job.

Source: Legit.ng