Samsung Electronics have become the latest smartphone manufacturers to desert the Russian market

The company joins the likes of Apple, Nike, Ikea and Dell to halt product shipments and sales in Russia as the country continues its offensive in Ukraine

Samsung holds majority of the smartphone market share in Russia as it is the choice handset in Russia

The Vaccum created by smartphone manufacturers who are deserting the Russian market may soon be snapped up by Chinese companies who have not made a move since the exodus began last year.

The smartphone of choice

South Korean electronics giant, Samsung said on Saturday that it has suspended shipments to Russia amid the country’s invasion of Ukraine. The company said it is due to geopolitical developments.

Samsung leaves Russian market

Source: Getty Images

According to Samsung, it will continue to monitor the complex situation to know their next steps.

According to available statistics, Samsung smartphones are choice handsets in Russia with about 30 per cent market share as of the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a CNBC report.

This is followed by Xiaomi’s 23 per cent and Apple’s 13 per cent respectively, reports by Counterpoint said.

Other brands like Apple, Ikea, Apple, Dell have halted sales and distanced themselves or completely paused product sales in Russia as the pressure piles up against it for invading Ukraine.

Firms from China contributes 44 per cent of the Russian handset market in 2021, Counterpoint data says.

China keeps mute amid international sanctions against Russia

China has remained on the sidelines as Vladimir Putin’s troops invade Ukraine which has seen Russia being isolated by the international community.

Samsung said it is donating about $6 million as well as $1 million in consumer electronics for employees in order to support humanitarian efforts around the region, including displaced persons.

