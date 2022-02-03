Mark Zuckerberg has announced improvements to the Facebook, Instagram, and Whatsapp platforms that are under Meta brand

The new ranges are intended to provide users more privacy while also making it tougher to hack communications delivered

The key modifications, in particular, have explicit advice from users on conversations screenshot and why it is highly risky

Mark Zuckerberg has issued a reminder – and an apparent warning – to users of Facebook Messenger who screenshot their chats.

The Facebook founder and CEO of parent company Meta announced this changes in a post on Friday, 24 January 2022 .

According to him an update to Messenger would notify users if an image of their chat has been captured by another person.

Users ask not to screenshot messages Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan

Source: Twitter

The post reads:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“New update for end-to-end encrypted Messenger chats so you get a notification if someone screenshots a disappearing message,” Mr Zuckerberg wrote along with a screenshot of a conversation with his wife, Priscilla Chan.

“We’re also adding GIFs, stickers, and reactions to encrypted chats too.

Other Updates on Facebook

Zuckerberg added that the announcement follows an update to the widely used Facebook Messenger platform that allows people to set their messages to disappear.

According to report from independent UK, the feature has so far been rolled out in the United States and is expected to be introduced for Facebook users in Europe in the coming weeks, according to USA Today.

He also noted that rival messaging platforms already offer options for user messages to disappear, as well as notifications when a conversation has been screen-shot.

That includes Snapchat, while messaging apps such as WhatsApp include end-to-end encryption – another new recent introduction to Facebook.

Reports suggested the move by Facebook was in response to concerns around security, and a wider controversy around online safety and rights to free speech.

At the time of writing the post has been reacted over 100,000 times and 38,000 comments.

A user question Zukerberg post:

“When are you guys adding the dislike button? We need answers...Maybe it can figure out how to feed the hungry or better, heal all the mental illness caused by these platforms, or maybe house the homeless,” an apparent sceptic added of the update to Facebook messenger. “Can it do any of these?”

The updates will also apply to Instagram, which is owned by Meta.

Zuckerberg not worried about lost revenue

Legit.ng in an earlier report revealed that Mark Zuckerberg, has said that he was not worried about the money lost or the number of users who migrated to other social media platforms during a seven-hour outage of his services on Monday, October 4.

Zuckerberg, who made his stance known in a Facebook post on Tuesday, October 6 said he was rather concerned about those who rely on his products to connect with friends and family.

Also, Zuckerberg said the allegations of a Whistleblower against Facebook services are untrue and do not depict Facebook and its sister platforms.

Source: Legit.ng