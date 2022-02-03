Facebook saw its shares tumble on Wednesday, February 2 which analysts believe may also affect the financial standing of its founder, Mark Zuckerberg

The company missed it projected earning as Daily and Monthly Active Users did not live up as projected

Also, the company's projected revenue per user declined between 3 to 11 per cent as the company missed its fourth quarter financial estimates

Facebook’s owner, Mark Zuckerberg may see his networth decline following the tumbling of Facebook’s shares on Wednesday, February 2, 2022.

The company missed its targeted earnings and saw its stock go down by 20 per cent as it reported weak guidance as its growth declined.

Facebook founder, Mark Zuckerberg

Source: Getty Images

Missed numbers

The company reported $3.67 per share as against the projected $3.84 and revenue of $33.67 billion against the projected $33.4 billion.

The social media giant also missed its estimated user numbers.

Its Active Daily Users declined to 1.93 billion against the 1.95 expected, according to StreetAccount.

Also, its Month Active users declined to 2.91 billion as against the projected 2.95 by analysts, StreetAccount reports.

Facebook also missed its estimates with user numbers.

Its projected revenue per user dropped to $11.38 against the projected $11.57 by analysts.

The firm now named Meta had a disappointing run in the first quarter and came up short on its fourth quarter in comparison to the quarter before.

The company said earnings in the first quarter will be $27 billion to $29 billion as analysts expected sales of $30.15 billion, Refinitiv reports. This will mean a 3 per cent to 11 per cent year on year growth.

Apportioning blames?

Facebook blamed its decline on a number of issues which includes privacy changes by Apple’s iOS and macroeconomic issues. It blamed the decline partly on inflation and supply chain challenges that are affecting advertisers’ budgets.

