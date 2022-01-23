298, 000 crypto investors lost over N415 trillion on Saturday, January 22, 2022 in what has been dubbed a crypto winter

Crypto trading platform, Coinbase said the investors lost their positions and had their platforms shut down for over 24 hours

Bitcoin fell to as low as N14.1 million and Ethereum down by 12 per cent and others slumped by at least 17 per cent

It was a dark Saturday for crypto investors who saw over N415 trillion wiped off the cost of all cryptos in what has been described as the biggest loss in the history of cryptocurrency.

Users termed the loss crypto winter.

According to Coinbase, a cryptor currency trading platform, over N239,000 has their positions shut down for over 24 hours on Saturday, January 22, 2022 with liquidations amounting to N362.7 billion.

Bitcoin took biggest fall

The crypto trading platform, Coinbase showed that premium crypto, Bitcoin fell to as low as N14.1 million. Other also slumped with Ethereum going down by 12 per cent, Solana and Cardano both fell by at least 17 per cent.

Ethereum is the second-largest crypti by market cap and has reached N2 million in its best time on November 10, 2021. It has recored a drop of 47.7 per cent.

Crypto investors cry

Bitcoin surge predicted

The crash of the crypto markets shows the state of stock markets as the US federal Reserve moves towithdraw stimulus from the market in order to curtail inflation.

Market watchers at Goldman Sachs have predicted that Bitcoin could get to as high N41.5 milliom. It said that Bitcoin makes up 20 per cent of the store of value market which not depreciate much over a long time.

