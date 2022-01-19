The forex market saw the Nigerian currency trade at N581 per dollar on Wednesday, January 19 2022

This represented a 0.8 decline in comparison to the week before which saw the naira trade at N575.6 per dollar at the P2P market

P2P is an online foreign exchange trading platform where buyers and dealers interface directly without the involvement of middlemen

The Nigerian currency, the naira has weakened further at the peer-to-peer (P2P) parallel market to trade for N581 to a dollar.

The fall represents a 0.8 per cent drop in comparison to N576.6 per dollar recorded at the end of the week before.

A woeful performance

At the black market, the exchange rate stands at N571 per dollar as of Monday, January 17, 2022, which is a marginal appreciation in comparison to N416.5 per dollar recorded on Friday, January 14, 2022.

Official investors and Exporters window indicates that the naira closed at N416.33 per dollar.

What P2P market is all about

P2P forex market means transacting foreign currencies directly with a dealer from an online platform.

In this process, middlemen are eliminated as traders bargain directly with dealers who may reside anywhere in the world.

Analysts predict further crash

Legit.ng reported that while the e-Naira is seeing massive and impressive downloads, the actual Naira is eroding in the official market.

On Monday, December 6, the actual Naira closed at N415 at the official Investors and Exports window.

The eNaira has seen commendable adoption after it was launched in October this year. But experts are not sure if those downloading the app are using it or keeping it for future use or for fun.

