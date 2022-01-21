Tesla founder, Elon Musk saw about N206 trillion wiped off his net worth as the price of his company went down

He still maintains the lead as the world's richest man, leading Amazon Founder, Jeff Bezos by over N30 trillion

According to analysis, his share decline was caused my the volatile nature in the tech sector at the beginning of the year

Elon Musk is now worth N256 quadrillion after losing about N206 trillion in less than a month.

According to Bloomberg's Billionaire’s Index, the South African-born billionaire net worth lowered but still leads Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos by N31.1 trillion.

Elon Musk

Source: Twitter

Musk’s wealth shrank greatly on Wednesday, January 19, 2022. The market’s stormy day was likely responsible for the stock’s slide with the car maker share price going down by 3.4 per cent.

New year's tumble

Tesla’s growth was impacted by the tough start in the tech sector at the beginning of the year as discouragement seems to be a major emotion.

Since the company announced the rapid sale of shares in a new offering in the fourth quarter vehicle sales early in the year, the stock has gone down by 5.3 per cent.

The stocks that went down on Wednesday is likely a continuance of further pressure on growth in the tech sector.

A bounce back predicted

Analysts have predicted that the car maker’s upcoming report may attract the attention of investors.

Tesla says it will provide more information to investors when it reports its fourth-quarter results on January 26.

