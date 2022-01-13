Reality star, Kim Kardashian and boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather have been sued for promoting EthereumMax described as non-existent

Ex-Boston Celtic player Paul Pierce has also joined the suit at Los Angeles federal court on November 11, 2022

Investors and court documents noted the duo were paid to hype the crypto to their fans at an inflated price

Crypto Investors have taken reality television star, Kim Kardashian and boxing superstar, Floyd Mayweather to court for scamming them of a failed crypto known as EthereumMax.

Superstars involved in crypto scam?

The duo was paid to hype the blockchain-based digital token to their fan which caused investors to buy them, thereby losing investments at exaggerated prices, according to Fortune, which quoted a complaint filed in Los Angeles federal court.

Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather Credit: Aaron Davidson and Raymond Hall

Source: Getty Images

CNBC reports that ex-Boston Celtic player, Paul Pierce was also joining as a defendant in the suit.

Kim Kardashian, the ex-wife of music star, Kanye West was called out in September for deceiving her 250 million Instagram followers into investing in what was called a crypto bubble.

Promoting a cryptobubble

Mayweather, on his part, had run foul of controllers for advertising crypto investments. The boxer was fined by the US Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018 mentioning earlier coin offerings on social media without telling his followers that he has been paid to do so.

Kim Kardashian’s spokespersons were not available for comment.

The cryptocurrency, EMAX has been said to be speculative and mysterious digital token whose developers are not known.

