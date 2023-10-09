Wema Bank’s Hackaholics Digitial Summit held on Friday, October 6, 2023, has produced winners

Team IRETI clinched the grand prize of N15 million for their healthcare solutions

Team Grip emerged as a runner-up for their solution for consolidating credit facilities

In a landmark celebration of innovation and technological prowess, Wema Bank, Nigeria's foremost financial institution, hosted its inaugural Hackaholics Digital Summit 2023 on Friday, October 6.

The event, marked by insightful discussions and groundbreaking solutions, garnered global attention and recognition, bringing together tech giants, disruptors, policymakers, investors, and tech-savvy customers in Nigeria’s digital space.

Wema awards N50 million to tech innovators

Wema Bank addressed crucial issues faced by startups and awarded over N50 million in cash prizes to the top four innovators at the Hackaholics 4.0 competition.

Punch reports that Team IRETI claimed the N15 million Hackaholics 4.0 grand prize for their innovative healthcare solution to enhance breast cancer outcomes.

According to report, the first runner-up, Team Grip, secured N10 million for their unique fintech solution, consolidating credit and debit cards.

Team Trakka, the second runner-up, walked away with N7 million for their groundbreaking financial management system solution. Acknowledging the need for gender equality, the "women-led" category recognized Team Outside, led by Ms. Tochukwu Ifeanyi, with a N5 million cash prize.

Unilag wins N22 million STEM endowment fund

Wema Bank also committed to education by disbursing a 22 million Naira University STEM endowment to the top three innovators' universities.

Lagos State University received N10 million, Nile University received N7 million, and Babcock University received N5 million.

The grand summit united vital players in the technology and digital space.

The summit provided insights, best practices, and solutions to effectively manage challenges, covering areas from funding to technologies, industry practices, government policies, infrastructure, and strategic innovation for societal change.

Tech titans applaud innovation in the ecosystem

Founder/CEO of Flutterwave, Olugbenga Agboola, commended Wema Bank for consistently empowering FinTechs and small businesses, emphasizing their role in driving innovation.

On his part, Wema Bank’s Head of Innovation, Solomon Ayodele, lauded Hackaholics as the key to reshaping Africa's technological future.

The Managing Director and CEO of Wema Bank, Moruf Oseni, reminded the audience of the importance of innovation for sustainable success.

He urged collaboration, innovation, and leveraging opportunities for business growth.

Oseni promised that the Hackaholics Digital Summit 2024 would be more extensive and better, expressing gratitude for the support and reaffirming Wema Bank’s commitment to fostering digital and national transformation through innovation and collaboration.

