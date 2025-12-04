The federal government, through the Debt Management Office (DMO), has announced its latest savings bond investment opportunity

These bonds provide quarterly interest payments, ensuring investors earn regular returns

The DMO promises that while interest is paid quarterly, the principal amount will be fully repaid at the bond’s maturity

The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), through the Debt Management Office (DMO), has officially opened a subscription for two tranches of its Savings Bonds for December 2025.

In a statement released on X on Tuesday, December 2, the DMO said the bonds provide citizens and investors with an opportunity to earn regular income while securing their capital.

The statement reads:

"We are currently offering, on behalf of the federal government, the following: 2-Year FGN Savings Bond due December 10, 2027, at 12.838% p.a.; 3-Year FGN Savings Bond due December 10, 2028, at 13.838% p.a. The offer is open and closes on Dec 5, 2025. To invest, contact your stockbroker."

Bond details

The subscription covers two bond issues:

2-Year FGN Savings Bond due December 10, 2027, with an annual interest rate of 12.838%

3-Year FGN Savings Bond due December 10, 2028, with an annual interest rate of 13.838%

The bonds are sold at N1,000 per unit, with a minimum subscription of N5,000, and in multiples of N1,000 thereafter, up to a maximum of N50 million per investor.

Subscription period and payments

The subscription period opens on December 1, 2025, and closes on December 5, 2025, with settlement scheduled for December 10, 2025. Interest payments will be made quarterly on March 10, June 10, September 10, and December 10 each year.

The principal amount will be repaid in full on the maturity date.

Additional benefits and security

The DMO confirmed that the bonds:

Qualify as securities in which trustees can invest under the Trustee Investment Act.

Qualify as government securities for tax exemption under the Company Income Tax Act (CITA) and Personal Income Tax Act (PITA), particularly for pension funds.

Are listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX).

Qualify as liquid assets for banks in calculating liquidity ratios.

The statement noted:

"The bonds are fully backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and secured by the country’s general assets, making them a safe and reliable investment for both individual and institutional investors.

"Interested investors are advised to contact the stockbroking firms appointed as distribution agents by the DMO."

A full list of authorised agents is available on the DMO website at www.dmo.gov.ng.

Public debt hits N152 trillion in 2025

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s total public debt has soared to N152.4 trillion as of June 2025, according to new data from the DMO.

According to the DMO, Nigeria owes $4.91 billion to China’s Exim Bank and $17.32 billion in Eurobonds, commercial debts that come with higher interest rates.

Subnational governments, 36 states and the FCT owe N11.32 trillion, with $4.81 billion of that in foreign loans.

