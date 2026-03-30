Foreign capital inflows into Nigeria’s banking sector surged by 93.25% to $13.53 billion in 2025

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited and Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc led inflows

Total capital importation rose by 88.5% year-on-year, driven largely by banking sector inflows

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, the stock market, and broader market trends.

Foreign capital inflows into Nigeria’s banking sector surged by 93.25% year-on-year to $13.53 billion in 2025, up from $7.00 billion recorded in 2024.

Investors pour $13.53bn into Nigerian banks in 2025 Photo: Nurpoto

Source: UGC

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics capital importation report showed that banks remained the dominant destination for foreign investment, accounting for $13.53 billion out of the total $23.22 billion recorded in 2025, representing 58.26% of total inflows, compared to 56.81% in 2024.

Breakdown of banking figures

Quarterly data showed that inflows into the banking sector began at $3.13 billion in the first quarter, rising 51.3% from $2.07 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

Punch reports that in the second quarter, inflows climbed to $3.41 billion, a 203.2% increase from $1.12 billion, while the third quarter recorded $3.14 billion, up 442.2% from $579.48 million.

In the fourth quarter, inflows rose to $3.85 billion, representing a 19.2% increase from $3.23 billion recorded a year earlier.

Further breakdown showed that the sector accounted for 55.44% of total capital importation in Q1, 66.56% in Q2, 52.25% in Q3, and 59.75% in Q4, highlighting its consistent dominance throughout the year.

Nigerian banking sector emerges as key magnet for global investors Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Capital inflows into Nigeria by banks in 2025

Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited: $7.83 billion

Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc: $7.02 billion

Citibank Nigeria Limited: $2.71 billion

Access Bank Plc: $1.84 billion

Rand Merchant Bank: $1.64 billion

Ecobank Nigeria Plc: $780.83 million

First Bank of Nigeria Plc: $308.25 million

First City Monument Bank Plc: $202.18 million

Guaranty Trust Bank Plc: $172.82 million

FSDH Merchant Bank Limited: $155.90 million

Zenith Bank Plc: $139.82 million

Fidelity Bank Plc: $136.26 million

Titan Trust Bank Limited: $117.14 million

United Bank for Africa Plc: $54.85 million

Nova Merchant Bank Ltd: $41.44 million

Optimus Bank Limited: $15.30 million

Coronation Merchant Bank: $15.20 million

Sterling Bank Plc: $10.81 million

Keystone Bank Limited: $7.26 million

Union Bank of Nigeria Plc: $6.97 million

Wema Bank Plc: $4.17 million

Unity Bank Plc: $2.89 million

Polaris Bank: $2.45 million

ProvidusBank Plc: $1.16 million

FBN Merchant Bank Limited: $0.50 million

Signature Bank Limited: $0.50 million

Parallex Bank Limited: $0.49 million

List of 34 banks that have completed recapitalisation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s March 31, 2026, recapitalisation deadline, 34 banks have already confirmed meeting the new minimum capital requirements.

A provisional list reviewed shows that all major banks with international licences controlling over 70% of industry assets, alongside most national banks, have successfully scaled the recapitalisation hurdle.

Source: Legit.ng