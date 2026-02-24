Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

5 Websites To Search for Jobs in Canada for Visa Sponsorship
Money

5 Websites To Search for Jobs in Canada for Visa Sponsorship

by Dave Ibemere
3 min read
  • Canada, like many other global economies, continues to face labour shortages across various sectors
  • These gaps open opportunities for skilled Nigerians to secure jobs that also include visa sponsorship
  • There are so many platforms to search for jobs in Canada, but 12 of them stand out

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Over the years, Canada has remained one of the most attractive destinations for skilled migrants, international graduates, and foreign professionals.

The government maintains immigration targets to support economic growth, while employers rely on foreign workers to fill up vacant positions.

Canada companies can employ Nigerians from abroad
Securing a job with sponsorship visa can make relocation easier
Source: Getty Images

Online job portals have become central to Canadian companies' global hiring, with many employers now open to sponsoring foreign workers where local talent is limited.

It is now left for those interested to diligently search for the jobs and ensure their qualifications meet the requirements.

This is because employment in Canada can also serve as a pathway to permanent residency under various immigration programs.

Here are the major websites to look for jobs in Canada

1- Indeed Canada

Indeed remains one of the most widely used job search engines in Canada. It allows users to filter jobs that match their preferences and also clearly provides information on visa sponsorship.

2- Workopolis

Workopolis is one of Canada’s longstanding domestic job portals. Some postings also indicate whether employers are open to hiring foreign workers or supporting Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) processes.

3- Monster Canada

Monster Canada offers resume evaluation services and job-matching systems that help candidates assess how their skills align with Canadian market requirements.

4- eJobbo

eJobbo is an emerging technology-driven recruitment platform that allows candidates to upload video resumes and digital profiles. Its algorithm-based system aims to match applicants with employers more precisely.

5- Canada Job Bank

The Canada Job Bank remains the official federal employment portal. It provides verified listings and includes a Job Match tool that connects employers with immigration candidates, including those in the Express Entry pool.

The platform is widely regarded as one of the most reliable sources for labour market-aligned job opportunities.

How a Nigerian can improve their chances of getting a job

Experts recommend that foreign job seekers:

  • Apply beyond major cities
  • Use Canadian-style resumes that focus on measurable achievements.
  • Target in-demand occupations before applying.
  • Research whether a role requires an LMIA or qualifies for LMIA exemptions.
  • Explore regional immigration pathways tied to employer job offers.

While many positions still require employer sponsorship or LMIA approval, some immigration streams provide exemptions depending on occupation and program eligibility.

Visa sponsorship jobs in Canada are up for grabs in 2026.
Canada remains a top destination for skilled migrants and international graduates.
Source: UGC

Other job websites that can be explored for foreign visa sponsorship include:

  • Joblift
  • StepStone
  • WeAreDevelopers
  • EURES (European Job Mobility Portal)
  • XING Jobs
  • Hays
  • EuroJobs
  • Link2Europe
  • UKSP
  • Technojobs
  • Joblift UK
  • CWJobs
  • MyVisaJobs
  • Arbeitnow
  • VisaDoor
  • We Work Remotely
  • RemoteLeaf
  • FlexJobs
  • Hired
  • Totaljobs

Amount Nigerians need to relocate to Canada in 2026?

Earlier, Legit.ng provided insight into how much Nigerians need to relocate abroad as students or for work.

Deciding to relocate to Canada is the first step; the next is determining how you want to move, as this will influence how much you will spend.

It was also revealed that over 71,459 Nigerians have obtained Canadian citizenship between 2005 and 2024.

Source: Legit.ng

Dave Ibemere avatar

