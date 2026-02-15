Access Bank is recruiting experienced professionals to join its branches across the country

The roles include branch Manager, relationship officer, and Chinese desk manager positions

Eligibility requirements include a first degree in a business-related discipline

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Access Bank is inviting qualified Nigerians to join its growing team as the bank continues its journey to earn global admiration, set standards of excellence in banking, and uplift communities.

The bank operates across Nigeria and has subsidiaries in sub-Saharan Africa and the United Kingdom, a branch in Dubai, UAE, and representative offices in China, Lebanon, and India, employing about 28,000 people across its operations.

Access Bank is recruiting experienced professionals across multiple states Photo: AccessBank

Source: UGC

Available positions

The bank is seeking experienced professionals for various positions and has invited qualified candidates to apply.

Branch Manager, Retail Sales

Overview & responsibilities:

Lead retail banking (sales) in assigned branches.

Develop and maintain strong relationships with retail customers.

Market and cross-sell the bank’s retail products and services.

Drive branch sales and deposit growth through effective strategies.

Supervise and coach account officers to achieve business goals.

Implement call plans, track customer needs, and deliver excellent service.

Monitor financial performance and ensure compliance and quality reporting.

Conduct regular customer visits to strengthen relationships and generate referrals.

Requirements:

First degree in a Business-related discipline (Master’s/professional certification is an added advantage).

Minimum of 5 years’ relevant experience, with at least 3 years in retail services/marketing.

Strong knowledge of the Nigerian retail banking market and operations.

Excellent interpersonal, negotiation, and conflict resolution skills.

Strong leadership, supervisory, and team management abilities.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office tools and reporting.

Benefits:

Competitive salary and performance-based incentives.

Opportunity for career growth within a leading retail bank.

Professional development opportunities.

Relationship Officer, Retail Sales

Overview & Responsibilities:

Market the bank’s retail products and services to establish and maintain relationships with retail customers.

Drive branch sales and deposit growth.

Supervise and coach account officers to achieve business goals.

Track customer needs and ensure excellent service delivery.

Monitor financial performance, ensuring compliance and quality reporting.

Conduct regular customer visits to strengthen relationships and generate referrals.

Requirements:

First degree in a Business-related discipline (Master’s/professional certification is an added advantage).

Minimum of 2 years’ relevant experience in retail banking/sales.

Strong knowledge of Nigerian retail banking market and operations.

Excellent interpersonal, negotiation, and conflict resolution skills.

Strong leadership, supervisory, and team management abilities.

Proficiency in Microsoft Office tools and reporting.

Benefits:

Competitive salary and performance-based incentives.

Opportunity to grow within one of Nigeria’s leading retail banks.

Professional development opportunities.

Access Bank is hiring Branch Managers and Relationship Officers. Photo: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Chinese Desk Manager

Overview & responsibilities:

Establish and maintain contacts with the local Chinese business community.

Manage relationships across SMEs, corporates, and stakeholders.

Onboard new businesses and monitor market developments.

Coordinate internal processes and ensure smooth cooperation with Access Bank services.

Develop strategies, Go-To-Market plans, and manage Desk budgets.

Communicate with key client contacts and contribute to proposals and presentations.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent; Master’s or professional certifications are an advantage.

Minimum of 10 years of professional experience; financial background is a plus.

Affinity with impact investing and strong networking skills.

Excellent proficiency in English and Chinese; knowledge of Nigerian languages is a plus.

Proficiency with Microsoft Office Suite.

Willingness to travel as required.

Benefits:

Competitive salary and performance-based incentives.

Professional development and growth opportunities.

Opportunity to contribute to a high-impact, international team.

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates are expected to visit the Access Bank careers portal to view detailed job descriptions and submit applications for their preferred positions.

Access Bank's deal to take over another bank collapses

Legit.ng earlier reported that Access Holdings Plc has announced that the proposed acquisition of South Africa’s Bidvest Bank by its subsidiary, Access Bank Plc, has expired without completion.

The bank, in a statement published on its website on Tuesday, February 10, said that the deal had collapsed after failing to obtain regulatory approvals.

Source: Legit.ng