The Nigerian equities market closed sharply higher on Monday as investor sentiment remained firmly positive. Data showed that sustained buying interest across key sectors lifted the benchmark index and pushed market capitalisation above the N100 trillion threshold.

At the close of trading, the NGX All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 1.74% to 159,215.48 points from 156,492.36 points recorded in the previous session. Market capitalisation increased by N1.87 trillion to close at N101.81 trillion.

Market breadth was strongly positive, with 71 gainers against seven decliners.

Sector performance

Gains were recorded across most sectors, led by strong performances in banking, consumer goods, industrial, and oil & gas stocks.

Top gainers

Regal Insurance rose from N1.10 to N1.21, gaining N0.11 (+10.00%).

Fidson Healthcare climbed from N55.00 to N60.50, up N5.50 (+10.00%).

May & Baker advanced from N19.00 to N20.90, gaining N1.90 (+10.00%).

PZ Cussons increased from N45.00 to N49.50, up N4.50 (+10.00%).

WAPIC Insurance rose from N3.50 to N3.85, gaining N0.35 (+10.00%).

Top losers

Juli declined from N8.06 to N7.26, shedding N0.80 (–9.93%).

Ikeja Hotel fell from N44.90 to N40.45, losing N4.45 (–9.91%).

SUNU Assurance dropped from N5.50 to N5.25, down N0.25 (–4.55%).

Sovereign Trust Insurance slipped from N3.81 to N3.72, losing N0.09 (–2.36%).

Berger Paints declined from N48.00 to N47.00, down N1.00 (–2.08%).

Most active stocks

A total of 695.65 million shares valued at N18.57 billion were traded in 56,632 deals.

Tantalizers led trading activity with 71.75 million shares exchanged.

Zenith Bank followed with 53.39 million shares valued at N3.51 billion.

Linkage Assurance traded 51.67 million shares worth N93.06 million

Chams recorded 34.97 million shares valued at N138.49 million.

Access Holdings exchanged 34.72 million shares worth N846.50 million.

