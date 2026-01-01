The Nigerian currency appreciated by over N100 against the US dollar in both the official and parallel forex markets in 2025

The rally was supported by a rise in Nigeria's external reserves, which enabled the CBN to intervene effectively in the market

The CBN has also shared its expectations for 2026, with high hopes for a stronger naira

Naira ended 2025 stronger, gaining more than N100 against the US dollar across foreign exchange markets.

The improvement was supported by rising external reserves, continued policy reforms, and improved liquidity conditions in the market.

Naira gains over N100 against the US dollar in 2025

According to data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the naira appreciated by 6.96%, or N100.07, compared with the same period in 2024, closing at N1,435.75 per dollar on Wednesday, the final trading day of 2025.

At the start of the year, the currency was trading at N1,541.36 per dollar, marking a full-year gain of N105.61, or 7.4%.

On a day-to-day basis, the naira strengthened by 0.7%, rising by N9.93 from N1,445.68 quoted on Tuesday at the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

Naira in black market

The naira also appreciated in the parallel, or black market.

The local currency rose by N165, or 11.1%, year-on-year to close 2025 at N1,485 per dollar, compared with N1,650 at the end of December 2024.

Over the course of the year, it strengthened by N175, or 11.8%, from N1,660 at the beginning of the year.

Nigeria’s external reserves, which give the CBN the ability to stabilise the naira and manage market volatility, increased to $45.48 billion as of December 30, 2025, up from $40.88 billion in the previous year.

Muda Yusuf, CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE), described exchange-rate stability as one of the most notable achievements of 2025.

He explained that the naira generally traded between N1,440 and N1,500 per dollar, with occasional gains helping to boost business confidence.

Yusuf added that improved stability helped reduce imported inflation pressures and made pricing, contracting, and investment planning more predictable, BusinessDay reports.

Rising reserves and policy reforms boost naira's 2025 performance.

Here is a monthy breakdown of naira performance in 2025

January: N1538.5

February: N1500

March: N1537

April: N1429

May: N1605

June: N1532

July: N1527

August: N1535.5

September: N1478

October: N1427.5

November: N1446.9

December: N1429

CBN shares projections for 2026, expects stable naira

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the CBN has projected a more stable and resilient economy in 2026.

The apex bank cited the impact of reforms implemented since 2023 and improved macroeconomic coordination for its stance.

The projection is contained in the 2026 Macroeconomic Outlook, themed “Consolidating Macroeconomic Stability amid Global Uncertainty”, which reviews economic developments in 2025, outlines projections for 2026, and highlights policy priorities to mitigate emerging risks.

