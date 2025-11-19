Nigeria has spent almost N800 billion on arms and ammunition purchases between 2020 and Q1 2025

Data shows defence spending surged sharply in 2023 and 2024, reaching N520.02 billion amid rising insecurity

The government continues to promise solutions to Nigeria’s rising insecurity from the North to the South

The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that Nigeria has spent over N777 billion on importing arms and ammunition between 2020 and the first half of 2025

The figures captured in the foreign trade report for Q2 2025 showed a consistent year-on-year increase, reflecting the rising insecurity across the country.

Breakdown of amount spent on import

NBS data shows that in 2020, Nigeria spent N29.24 billion on arms and ammunition, which surged to N72.50 billion in 2021.

Spending fell slightly to N28.24 billion in 2022, before jumping to N127.16 billion in 2023.

The largest annual expenditure was in 2024, when imports reached N520.02 billion, marking the highest arms import bill in recent years.

Data for the first half of 2025 shows that Nigeria has already spent N26.95 billion on imported arms.

A quarterly breakdown reveals:

Jan–Mar 2020: N29.24 billion

Jan–Mar 2021: N72.50 billion

Jan–Mar 2022: N28.24 billion

Jan–Mar 2023: N127.16 billion

Jan–Mar 2024: N520.02 billion

First half of 2025: N26.95 billion

Nigeria defence spending

BudgIT’s latest report highlights how Nigeria plans to allocate its N6.57 trillion 2025 Security and Defence Budget. The report raises the question: Where is the money going?

Of the total budget, N4.07 trillion is earmarked for personnel costs, N1.50 trillion for capital expenditure, and N642.55 billion for overheads.

The allocation to specific agencies and departments is as follows:

Defence: N3.10 trillion

Ministry of Police Affairs: N1.31 trillion

Interior (Immigration, Civil Defence, etc.): N1.11 trillion

Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA): N690.84 billion

Service-wide Votes: N638.34 billion

Police Service Commission: N2.56 billion

Nigeria security challenges

Nigeria faces severe security challenges, including terrorism from groups such as Boko Haram and ISWAP, insurgency, banditry, and kidnapping, particularly in the Northwest, as well as separatist agitations like IPOB in the Southeast.

These security threats have significantly increased pressure on the country’s military and security agencies, necessitating higher spending on personnel, equipment, and operations.

'How to end Nigeria’s insecurity in 6 months'

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that General Ishola Williams (retd.), the former chief of Defence Training and Planning, has expressed confidence in Nigeria overcoming the insecurity challenges in the country within six months.

The former military general disclosed that the government did not have to keep buying weapons, adding that “all these problems can be solved within six months. Reorganise the security agencies.”

He stressed the need to maintain the weapons Nigeria currently have in its military arsenal in the fight against the criminal elements in the country.

