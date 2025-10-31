The stock market ended the week and month on a positive note after four straight days of losses, as investors gained

Julius Berger Nigeria, Transnational Corporation, and Access Holdings' performance helped lift the market performance

Cornerstone Insurance, Guaranty Trust Holding Company, and Access Holdings were among the most actively traded equities

The Nigerian equities market ended the week on a positive note after four consecutive days of losses.

Data shows that the benchmark NGX All-Share Index (ASI) rose by 0.29% on Friday, October 31, the last trading day for the month, to close at 154,126.45 points, compared to 153,676.66 points in the previous session.

At the end of trading, Investors gained N285.48 billion as market capitalisation increased to N97.83 trillion, while the year-to-date (YTD) return improved to 49.74%.

Market performance summary

NGX All-Share Index: 154,126.45 points (+0.29%)

Market capitalisation: N97.83 trillion (+N285.48 billion)

YTD return: 49.74%

Volume and value traded

The total volume of transactions surged by 553.57 % to 5.20 billion shares, valued at N45.16 billion, across 30,598 deals.

Cornerstone Insurance dominated trading, contributing 89.99% of total market volume, followed by Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Access Holdings, which accounted for 1.28% and 0.90%, respectively.

By value, Cornerstone Insurance accounted for 49.01% of total trades, trailed by Guaranty Trust Holding Company and Aradel Holdings.

Top gainers:

The Federal Government of Nigeria Sovereign Sukuk 2027 Series 3 Bond rose from N78.00 to N94.93, representing a 21.71% increase.

Julius Berger Nigeria Plc gained 10.00%, rising from N138.00 to N151.80.

Learn Africa Plc advanced by 10.00%, from N5.90 to N6.49.

Cornerstone Insurance Plc appreciated by 9.82%, moving from N5.60 to N6.15.

ASO Savings and Loans Plc climbed 9.57%, from N0.94 to N1.03.

Top losers:

McNichols declined by 10.00%, falling from N3.30 to N2.97

Eterna Plc also dropped 10.00%, from N40.00 to N36.00.

Deap Capital Management and Trust Plc lost 10.00%, sliding from N1.90 to N1.71.

Sunu Assurances Nigeria Plc shed 9.98%, decreasing from N5.01 to N4.51.

Legend Interiors Plc fell 9.93%, from N5.84 to N5.26.

Most active stocks:

Cornerstone Insurance: 4.68 billion shares worth N22.13 billion

Guaranty Trust Holding Company: 66.44 million shares worth N5.94 billion

Access Holdings: 46.60 million shares worth N1.11 billion

Oando Plc: 32.10 million shares worth N1.57 billion

Universal Insurance: 27.52 million shares worth N31.95 million

