A breakdown of the list of the most valuable commercial banks in Nigeria as at the end of the 2nd quarter has been revealed

Nigerian banks continue to post steady growth in revenue and other key accounting metrics despite economic headwinds

Latest financial data showed that the country’s biggest lenders have expanded their total assets

Nigeria’s 10 largest banks have reported a combined total asset base of N223.41 trillion as of June 2025.

This represents an increase of N10.31 trillion or approximately 4.8% from N213.10 trillion recorded at the end of December 2024.

The impressive growth captured in the financial results of the surveyed banks comes despite inflationary headwinds, exchange rate volatility, and a struggling real economy.

10 largest banks in Nigeria by total assets (Q2 2025)

Here is the current ranking of the 10 biggest banks in Nigeria based on their total assets as of June 2025.

Bank assets refer to the things owned by a bank that help to bring value, which are generally more specific to money-related assets and interests.

Ecobank – N49.09 trillion

Ecobank tops the list as Nigeria’s largest bank by total assets, with N49 trillion up from N43.30 trillion recorded at the end of 2024.

The pan-African lender’s impressive growth is attributed to its strong operations across multiple African markets and robust foreign currency earnings.

Access Bank: N42.45 trillion

Access Bank follows closely with N42.45 trillion in total assets, an increase from N41.50 trillion in December 2024.

The lender continues to lead in regional expansion and mergers, with new acquisitions in East Africa.

United Bank for Africa (UBA) - N33.27 trillion

UBA takes the third spot with N33.27 trillion, rising from N30.32 trillion in 2024.

Zenith Bank – N30.99 trillion

Zenith Bank ranks fourth, with N30.99 trillion in total assets, up from N29.96 trillion at the end of 2024.

First Bank – N27.20 trillion

First Bank maintains its position as one of the oldest and most stable lenders, posting N27.20 trillion in total assets compared to N26.52 trillion six months earlier.

GTCO – N16.69 trillion

Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc (GTCO), the parent firm of GTBank, ranks sixth with N16.69 trillion in total assets, up from N14.80 trillion in December 2024.

Stanbic IBTC – N8.12 trillion

Stanbic IBTC recorded N8.12 trillion in total assets, up from N6.91 trillion in 2024, maintaining steady growth driven by its investment and wealth management divisions.

FCMB – N7.54 trillion

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) follows with N7.54 trillion in total assets as of June 2025, up from N7.05 trillion.

Sterling Bank – N4.08 trillion

Sterling Bank ranks ninth with N4.08 trillion in total assets, compared to N3.54 trillion at the end of 2024.

Wema Bank – N3.97 trillion

Wema Bank rounds out the top ten with N3.97 trillion in total assets, up from N3.59 trillion in 2024.

