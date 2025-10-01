The naira has continued its stable performance in both the official and parallel foreign exchange markets

The latest exchange rate is the highest level in 2025, supported by increased liquidity, which has helped reduce speculative activity

There is more good news as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) now has more firepower to defend the naira against demand pressure

The naira continued to gain against the US dollar in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM).

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria showed that on Tuesday, September 30, the value of the naira rose to N1,475 per dollar.

Tuesday's exchange rate is N1 or 0.06% improvement from N1480 closing rate on Monday, September 29.

Naira rises against other currencies

and also the British pound sterling and the euro.

It rose to N1,979 per pound sterling, up from N1,985.39/£1 recorded in the previous session, reflecting improved liquidity and reduced speculative activity in the market.

The Nigerian currency also gained against the euro, closing at N1,729.50/€1, up from N1,733.68/€1.

Analysts attribute the appreciation to ongoing by the CBN to stabilise the naira, supported by steady foreign exchange inflows and growing external reserves.

In the parallel market, the naira was exchanged for the US dollar at N1,490/$1, while GTBank quoted it at N1,485/$1 on Monday.

Analysts attribute the recent gains in the naira to improved liquidity in the foreign exchange market, higher external reserves, and a decline in speculative trading, largely as a result of the CBN reform measures, BusinessDay reports.

Positive performance of naira

Experts say these factors have helped boost market confidence and maintain short-term stability despite structural challenges.

The naira is expected to trade in a narrow range of N1,480/$1 to N1,490/$1 this week.

Analysts at Coronation Merchant Bank said:

“Moderate appreciation of the naira is likely in the short term, supported by continued foreign portfolio inflows and CBN market interventions."

Looking ahead, the durability of the naira’s gains will depend on the CBN’s ability to sustain its interventions and attract foreign exchange from key sources, including oil exports, remittances from the diaspora, and foreign portfolio investments.

Expert predicts new exchange rates

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bismark Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives Company Limited has shared his forecast for the naira by the end of 2025.

He projected that the naira would close at N1,492/$ in 2025.

The positive outlook, he said, is driven by the domestication of corporate debt, diaspora inflows and remittances, and a likely Eurobond issuance.

He noted that these factors are expected to improve dollar supply and reduce pressure on the exchange rate.

The CBN has continued to back the naira with sizeable forex sales, and analysts are expecting stability for the naira.

