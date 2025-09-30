The Federal Government has declared a public holiday to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary

Nigerian banks and other financial institutions will shut their branches nationwide on Wednesday

Customers are expected to carry out transactions via ATMs, mobile apps, internet banking, and USSD platforms during the holiday

The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, October 1, 2025, a public holiday to mark Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

This is in compliance with the directive, banks and other financial institutions across the country will close their branches on the day.

Customers are advised to make use of electronic banking channels such as ATMs, mobile apps, internet banking, and USSD platforms during the holiday.

Branches of commercial banks, including Access Bank, Zenith Bank, UBA, GTB, Premium Trust Bank, Lotus Bank, and Stanbic IBTC, have announced closures in observance of the holiday and will reopen for normal operations on Thursday, October 2, 2025.

Public holiday independence day

The public holiday notice was contained in a statement issued on Monday, September 29, signed by Magdalene Ajani, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Interior, on behalf of the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

In the statement, Dr. Tunji-Ojo congratulated Nigerians at home and in the diaspora on the historic occasion.

He urged citizens to continue upholding the patriotic spirit, unity, and resilience that have sustained the nation since independence in 1960.

The statement read:

“The Federal Government has declared Wednesday, 1st October 2025, as a public holiday to commemorate Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary."

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, congratulated all Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora on this historic occasion.

He enjoined citizens to uphold the patriotic spirit, unity, and resilience that have sustained the nation since independence in 1960. He further urged Nigerians to keep faith in the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR), anchored on national rebirth, economic transformation, and collective prosperity.”

Dr. Tunji-Ojo expressed confidence that, with the cooperation of all Nigerians, the country will continue to grow stronger in peace, progress, and development. He wished citizens a happy and memorable Independence Day celebration.

Banks and institutions issue closure notices

Banks and financial institutions advised customers to leverage e-channels for seamless transactions during the one-day holiday.

Lotus Bank message to customers read:

“Dear Esteemed Customer, the Federal Government of Nigeria declared Wednesday, 1st October 2025, a public holiday.

"We will resume regular business operations on Thursday, 2nd October 2025. During this period, our digital platforms – LOTUS Mobile App, USSD *5045#, Internet Banking, ATM, and Card services will be available for your use. Our contact center line 0700 56887 2265 is reachable 24/7.”

Premium Trust Bank:

“In line with the Federal Government–approved holiday to celebrate Independence Day, our branches will be closed on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

"Operations will resume Thursday, October 2, 2025. During this period, all our alternative channels will be available to meet your banking needs.”

Stanbic IBTC Bank:

“Dear Customer, due to the Independence Day holiday, our branches will not be opened on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.

"Regular operations resume on Thursday, October 2, 2025. Kindly use our digital channels this holiday: cards, EasyWallet, ATMs, internet banking, *909# for transfers and airtime top-up, and the Stanbic IBTC Mobile App.

